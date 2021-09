The bodies were found inside a house in the 100 block of Home Avenue around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police are investigating a scene where a man and woman were found deceased.

"As with any unattended death, our crime scene unit and detectives are on the scene interviewing possible witnesses and gathering information," Jessica Pebsworth, the Communications Director for Lufkin, said.