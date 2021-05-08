Lufkin Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Loop 287

There were not witnesses, but anyone with information is asked to come forward.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a hit and run fatality involving a bicyclist that occurred early Saturday morning on Loop 287’s Moffett Road overpass.

A man was riding his bicycle when a vehicle struck him. Though no one witnessed the accident, police believe it happened just before the first 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity will be released once family notification has been completed.

The incident remains under investigation.