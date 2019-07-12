LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting Friday evening.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, officers responded the shooting at 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Locke Alley.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The hospital staff called police after his arrival.

The 17-year-old male victim is in the hospital. He is being taken to another hospital outside of Lufkin for surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect left the scene. Police are searching for the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-639-0356 or 936-639-TIPS.