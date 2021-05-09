Lufkin Police investigating a one-vehicle rollover fatal crash

The man was partially ejected from his car had preliminary reports suggest he was not wearing a seat belt.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department responded to a one-vehicle, rollover accident early this morning that resulted in the death of a man.

At 4:24 a.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of North Medford Drive/Loop 287 under the U.S. 59 bridge. They arrived to find a white Chevy pickup on its roof with the driver partially ejected and not breathing.

It appears the man was northbound on Loop 287 when he left the road just before the U.S. 59 north exit. His truck then flipped end over end several times before coming to rest on its roof. The man was not wearing a seat belt.