A fight between two women ended in one being shot in the ankle.

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman was shot in the ankle during an argument at the Cheddar's in Lufkin, police say.

The disturbance began in the bar around 9:35 p.m. between two women. One of the women involved shot the other in the ankle.

Currently, the cause of the disturbance is unclear.

The suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the public at this time.