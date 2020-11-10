Lufkin police investigating early morning shooting that left 1 dead

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Lowery Street and North Timberland Drive, around 3:10 a.m.

The Lufkin Police Department are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Lowery Street and North Timberland Drive, around 3:10 a.m.

According to Lufkin police, it appears a Lufkin man was the backseat passenger in a Chevy pickup, fleeing from a disturbance. The suspect shot from their vehicle at the moving pickup, fatally wounding the man.

Officers were told the suspect chased the pickup down Timberland Drive for several blocks. The other passengers in the pickup could not give a clear description of the suspect's vehicle due to ducking to take cover.

They said they believe the vehicle stopped chasing them near the intersection of Timberland Drive and Paul Avenue. They continued down Timberland Drive and met up with officers on Tulane Drive.

However, by that time the man had lost consciousness and was not breathing. Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say they believe this incident is not connected to shootings that have occurred earlier this year.

Details are limited at this time, CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.