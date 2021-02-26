Lufkin Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured, suspect at large

Anyone with information is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lubbock Street at Knight Street.

One person has been taken to a local hospital and is conscious and alert.

Officials say the suspected shooter left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Dodge Dart.