Lufkin Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured, suspect at large

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lubbock Street at Knight Street. 

One person has been taken to a local hospital and is conscious and alert. 

Officials say the suspected shooter left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Dodge Dart. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. 

