LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police are searching for a man accused of shooting at his ex-wife Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 1:20 p.m., they responded to a shooting at 208 Hopkins Street inside a mobile home park.

A woman told officers she and her ex-husband, identified as Damien Castle, 29, of Lufkin, were arguing over child custody outside her home when he pulled out a gun and fired in her direction.

The woman was shot in the leg and her wound was bandaged at the scene by paramedics, but she refused medical transport.

Police say Castle was able to get away but a warrant will be sought for his arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.