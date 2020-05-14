LUFKIN, Texas — Officials are looking for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle Thursday morning in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin police, around 11:57 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Kurth Drive.

Upon arrival, a woman reported that she and her husband had been shot at while inside their vehicle.

The woman told officers that they were driving down Timberland Drive in their Suburban when they encountered 20-year-old Daryus Wooten in a Mercury Marquis. She said there had been issues between them in the past. As they continued onto Kurth Drive, Wooten swerved at them and fired at least three shots at their vehicle.

They pulled off to the side of the street and saw Wooten drive away. They then drove to their home and called the police.

No one was injured in the incident.

During the investigation, officers noticed three bullet holes in the rear quarter panel/bumper area of their vehicle, and shell casings were also recovered from the road where the shooting occurred.

Lufkin police say they will obtain a warrant for Wooten’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.