LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin police officer is recovering in a local hospital after officials say he was assaulted at an area movie theater.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Detective Ron Stubblefield was working security at the Cinemark, located at 109 Miles Way in Lufkin, around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The LPD reports theater staff requested Det. Stubblefield ask a group of roughly 20 people to leave the movie "Downton Abbey" because they were recording the movie and being disruptive. When Det. Stubblefield approached the group, the suspect, described as a younger black male, standing 5’9-5’10 with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, aggressively bumped into the officer, police say.

A confrontation ensued in which Det. Stubblefield was assaulted and forced to the ground, according to the LPD. Det. Stubblefield suffered a broken arm. Police say the suspect then left the scene.

Det. Stubblefield was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days and will remain hospitalized.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the LPD at (936) 633-0356. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. All calls are confidential and you do not have to give your name. If the information you give leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you may be eligible for a cash reward.