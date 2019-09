LUFKIN, Texas — More than 200 Oncor customers are without power in Lufkin.

As of 5:25 p.m., Oncor is reporting 245 customers affected by the outage. According to Lufkin police, the areas affected are isolated.

Oncor expects power to be fully restored by 8:30 p.m.

Police did not say what caused the outage.

You can check the status of the outage by following this link.