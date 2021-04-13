VIDEO: Lufkin police rescue dog stuck under owner's truck

Booger was freed and doing well.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department rescued a dog that was stuck under its owner's truck Sunday morning.

According to Lufkin PD, at 10:25 a.m. officials responded to the 1400 block of Sue Drive.

Police say the dog, a 2-year-old German Shepherd named Booger, apparently got scared during an overnight storm and climbed into the undercarriage.

Booger’s owner Roger Grimes told police he realized what had happened when he saw his dog’s tail sticking out from under the pickup.

Lufkin Fire and Animal Control also responded.