Lufkin police ask for public's help to find missing 22-year-old man

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 22-year-old man with mental health issues who was last seen just before Monday night's storms.

Police said Javion Jones, of Lufkin, was reported missing by his mother Monday night. She told police that Jones left their home on Lazy Oaks Street around 9 p.m.

Because he sometimes leaves but returns within 45 minutes, Jones' mother told police she was not concerned initially. When he did not return after the typical amount of time, she reported him missing.

She believes he left on foot, but she doesn't know which way he went. He has family in Wells and Nacogdoches; however, he was not at either of those locations, police said. 

He is Black, 5’11," weighs 170 pounds with a short fade haircut. He is clean-shaven. He was wearing a black hoodie with yellow, gray, and red writing on the front, skinny blue jeans, a blue beanie, and tan Skecher shoes that look like the HeyDudes brand.

Those with information are asked to call the police department at 936-633-0356.

