If you see her, please call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is seeking help locating a woman with Alzheimer's.

According to officials, Shirley Windham, 52, was last seen by her caretaker around 6:50 p.m. downtown near the Lufkin Police Department.

She is described as 4’10, 200 lbs. with short gold hair and last seen wearing long pants, a gray sweatshirt, and a red shower cap.

Shirley lives on Hummingbird Lane in the Brookhollow area.