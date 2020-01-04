LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver at Creekside Apartments.

The robbery happened Tuesday night at about 9:50 p.m.

According to the LPD, when the driver arrived at the apartments to make a delivery, a young black male approached him with a handgun. The robber left with pizza, wings and $10.

The delivery man was not hurt.

The subject is still at-large. He is described a young black male with a bandana covering his face, dark hoodie and dark pants with stripe down the sides.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.