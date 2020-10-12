Lufkin police searching Henderson St. area for man who threw violin at woman while attempting to steal from her home

Call 911 if you see the suspect.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a home Thursday morning.

According to Lufkin police, around 10:15 a.m, a woman came home, in the 1400 block of Henderson Street, to find a black male in her home attempting to steal musical instruments. The man threw a violin at her before running out the back door into a wooded area.

Officials have established a perimeter from Henderson Street to Lotus Lane. An officer with a trained K-9 is also on scene searching the area.

The suspect is described as a skinny, black male with curly hair that the woman described as “frizzy,” wearing blue jeans.