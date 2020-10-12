Lufkin police searching Henderson St. area for man who threw violin at woman while attempting to steal from her home

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is searching for a suspect who broke into a home Thursday morning.
According to Lufkin police, around 10:15 a.m, a woman came home, in the 1400 block of Henderson Street, to find a black male in her home attempting to steal musical instruments. The man threw a violin at her before running out the back door into a wooded area.
Officials have established a perimeter from Henderson Street to Lotus Lane. An officer with a trained K-9 is also on scene searching the area.
The suspect is described as a skinny, black male with curly hair that the woman described as “frizzy,” wearing blue jeans.
Officials ask residents who live in the area to be on the lookout and call 911 if you see the suspect.
