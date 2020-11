LueNell Marshall was reported missing after walking off from Woodland Heights Medical Center.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say missing 71-year-old, LueNell Marshall, has been found safe. She is now with her family.

According to officials, LueNell Marshall of Zavalla walked off from Woodland Heights Medical Center around 3 p.m.

She was seen wearing a faded, blue V-neck shirt over a multi-colored patterned shirt, black capris with a floral pattern, and brown sandals with straps.