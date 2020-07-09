Lufkin police searching for suspect after shooting leaves 1 injured

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department (LPD) is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to the LPD, around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at Green Meadows apartment complex at 3301 Lotus Lane.

When they arrived on scene, they found Tyler Lopez, 19, had been wounded. Lopez, who was conscious and alert following the incident, told officers he did not know who shot him.

Witnesses said they saw a short Black or Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie, mask and dark clothing, shoot Lopez and then leave the area in a small, dark-colored sedan – possibly a Toyota Corolla. The shooting occurred outside between two of the complex buildings.

Lopez was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an out-of-town medical center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.