Lufkin police asking public to help find park vandal

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the vandal who damaged slides in a local park.

The city of Lufkin reported that a slide was broken with a hammer at the Grace Dunne Richardson Park.

Police suspect the vandalism occurred between late Thursday to early Friday. The slide is currently roped off and is waiting to be replaced.

As of now, police believe the crime is intentional and will cost more than $10,000 to repair.