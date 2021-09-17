HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Lufkin police seeking 'armed and extremely dangerous' man wanted for double-murder

Anyone with information on his location or this crime is asked to call the LPD at (936) 633-0356 or CrimeStoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a double-murder suspect who is considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

According to the LPD, Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin, is wanted for capital murder in the deaths of Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77.

A family member found the elderly couple dead in their home around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Home Ave.

"By late yesterday, the investigation led detectives to Rodriguez as the suspect," the LPD said in a statement.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic male described who stands 5'11 and weighs 200 pounds. He has a closely shaved head, receding hairline and brown eyes. He has a teardrop tattoo by one of his eyes, several neck tattoos, “RODRIGUEZ” under his chin, a clown tattoo on one of his arms, and numerous other body tattoos.

Rodriguez has a history of violence with 18 prior Angelina County arrests on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence and DWI.

If you see Rodriguez, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.