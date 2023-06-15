Lufkin police seeking identities of catalytic converter thieves

The suspects stole the part from three Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks parked in high-traffic areas in broad daylight.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two thieves who stole catalytic converters from several locations Tuesday afternoon.

According to the LPD, the suspects, who drove a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan, stole the part from three Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks parked in high-traffic areas in broad daylight.

"The suspects first hit a 2021 Tacoma parked in front of Sake Café between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.," the LPD said. "They struck again in the HEB parking lot around 4:10 p.m., targeting a 2015 Tacoma. The last reported incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the Angelina Savings Bank, and the suspects stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Tacoma. The victim reported the incident the following day and told officers the repair cost $1,025."

Police say surveillance from HEB and Angelina Savings Bank show the same suspect vehicle and suspects.

"The sedan – believed to be a 2016-2021 Impala – is possibly charcoal, black or grey, and the suspects appear to be two black males," police say. "The heavier set of the two suspects wore a red hoodie with some type of white design or print while the thinner suspect wore a black hoodie with a white design and red shorts."