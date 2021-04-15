Lufkin police seeking help locating missing 15-year-old girl

Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Johana Guardado was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevy car license plate NRX-5891 at a Chevron station near Lufkin High School Monday morning.

Guardado did not attend classes Monday after her mother dropped her at school around 8 a.m.

Johana has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5’1, 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Honduras jacket, black T-shirt with a red logo, black Adidas jogging pants, and multi-colored checkered Vans.

Police believe Johana may be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, visiting a friend.

She is not believed to be in danger at this time