WATCH: Lufkin police shoot suspect who allegedly held driver hostage, forced them to drive from Cherokee County to Angelina County

This investigation is in its early stages and will investigated by the Texas Rangers as is the Lufkin Police Department's standard policy.

LUFKIN, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The body cam footage from the Lufkin Police Department can be seen in the YouTube link below.

The Lufkin Police Department has released body camera footage following a chase and alleged hostage situation overnight.

According to the LPD, the chase, which involved a person holding a hostage and gunpoint and ordering them to drive, began in Cherokee County and spilled over into Angelina County.

"911 dispatchers attempted to de-escalate the situation by talking to the suspect on the phone and later attempted to patch a Lufkin Police Department crisis negotiator through to talk the suspect into surrendering," the LPD said. "The suspect made threats against the hostage and ceased all communication."

The LPD says patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 69 N. to communicate the status of the situation and assist in a hostage rescue if necessary.

Police say the vehicle made an abrupt stop in the southbound lane of Highway 69 N., around 8:20 p.m.

**GRAPHIC WARNING: The body cam footage can be found below and may not be suitable for all viewers.

"Officers observed the suspect still holding the handgun toward the hostage and gave him commands to put the gun down," the LPD said. "After the suspect refused to follow the commands, Lufkin police officers fired at the suspect to rescue the hostage. The suspect was struck in the neck with rifle rounds and was removed from the vehicle."

Officials say officers began first aid on the suspect who was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released into the custody of Cherokee County law enforcement. The suspect is now facing several felony charges and the hostage was unharmed.