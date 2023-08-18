Lufkin police to step up patrol after man seen inappropriately touching himself along popular walking trail

If you have any information on the flasher, please call the LPD at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Dept. says they are stepping up patrol on a popular trail following an indecent exposure incident.

According to the LPD, around 8:15 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 17, a woman told officers she was walking the Azalea Trail on Mott Rd. when she encountered a man touching himself inappropriately just north of Lufkin Mall. The woman says the man called out to her, but she walked away.

A few minutes later, the woman says she heard someone run up behind her and when she turned around, she saw the same man -- still exposed -- running toward her. When she said she was calling police, the man ran off toward the mall.

In addition to the increase in patrol, Lufkin Parks & Recreation staff say they are also increasing their presence along the trail to ensure park and trail safety.