LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is seeking information involving two males who shot at a homeowner during an attempted vehicle burglary Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m., they received a report of a vehicle burglary in progress where two suspects fired shots at a homeowner at 109 Castlewood Circle off of Pershing Avenue.

Police say the homeowner woke up to the sound of a car running near his home. He saw a man at the rear of his truck. He also noticed his neighbor’s brake lights lit up, leading him to believe someone was inside his neighbor’s vehicle.

The homeowner walked outside to get a better look at the suspect and saw a second male jogging toward his neighbor’s vehicle.

The homeowner says he yelled at the suspects and in response, the second suspect pulled a gun and fired at him three times. The first shot passing by his head and the second going through his truck windshield.

The suspects fled in a small car.

The homeowner described the two suspects as black males. One was 6 feet and 225 pounds, wearing baggy clothes. He described the other as 6 feet, 170 pounds, wearing a light-blue shirt and shorts.

The homeowner was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.