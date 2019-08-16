LUFKIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Lufkin Police Department reported they are working to "clear up rumors" about Walmart shooting threats circulating social media.

The message states:

“I just received this text. Whatever you do this weekend do not go to Walmart for nothing at all. Pass this on to family and friends. Got this info from a police officer that is a family member and they arrested a man for gun threats and he told them he was not the only one and that his accomplices will be going to different Walmart stores and shooting. Not a game this is real!!!!!”

Lufkin police say no arrest has been made regarding a man with a gun at a Walmart nor any evidence to substantiate these claims.

Store officials have been made aware of the claim as well. Police will increase patrol in the area through the week as an extra precaution.

The Lufkin Police Department is continuing to investigate the source of this message.

