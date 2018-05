The Lufkin Police Department has filed a murder charge for 21-year-old Andre Woods, the suspect in a shooting that happened Friday evening.

As of Monday morning the victim, Ashleigh Elijah, a 24-year-old mother, is considered medically dead but awaiting donor surgery.

According to police, Elijah remains on life support at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin.

