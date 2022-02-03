x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LIST: Lufkin, Tyler and Longview back together as UIL releases 2022-24 realignment for East Texas school districts

The new districts were revealed Thursday morning.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced the districts East Texas schools will call home for the next two years.

Coaches from Region 7 school districts met at the Region 7 ESC headquarters in Kilgore to learn who they'll be playing and coaching against for football, basketball and volleyball through 2024. District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons.

6A-Dist. 10

  • Mesquite
  • Mesquite Horn
  • North Forney
  • Rockwall
  • Rockwall Heath
  • Royse City
  • Tyler Legacy

5A-DI-Dist. 7

  • Forney 
  • Lancaster
  • Longview
  • Lufkin
  • McKinney North
  • North Mesquite
  • Tyler High
  • West Mesquite

5A-DII-Dist. 8

  • Hallsville 
  • Pine Tree 
  • Marshall 
  • Mount Pleasant 
  • Nacogdoches
  • Texas High
  •  Whitehouse

4A-DII-Dist. 8

  • Anna
  • Kaufman
  • Mabank
  • Nevada
  • Community
  • Paris
  • Sulphur Springs

 4A-DI-Dist. 9

  • Athens
  • Henderson
  • Jacksonville
  • Kilgore
  • Lindale
  • Palestine 
  • Chapel Hill

4A-DII-Dist. 6

  • Caddo Mills 
  • Dallas Lincoln 
  • Dallas Roosevelt 
  • Quinlan Ford 
  • Sunnyvale 
  • Wills Point

4A-DII-Dist. 7

  • Gilmer
  • Spring Hill
  • North Lamar
  • Pittsburg 
  • Liberty-Eylau 
  • Pleasant Grove

4A-DII-Dist. 8

  • Brownsboro 
  • Bullard
  • Canton
  • Carthage
  • Center
  • Rusk
  • Van

3A-DI-Dist. 5

  • Bonham 
  • Commerce
  • Mineola
  • Mount Vernon
  • Pottsboro
  • Rains
  • Winnsboro

3A-DI-Dist. 6

  • Atlanta
  • Gladewater
  • Sabine
  • Jefferson
  • Tatum
  • White Oak  

3A-DI-Dist. 8

  • Eustace
  • Fairfield
  • Groesbeck
  • Kemp
  • Malakoff
  • Mexia
  • Teague

3A-DI-Dist. 9

  • Coldspring-Oakhurst 
  • Crockett
  • Diboll
  • Huntington
  • Westwood
  • Shepherd
  • Woodville

3A-DII-Dist. 9

  • Arp
  • Edgewood
  • Grand Saline
  • West Rusk
  • Quitman
  • Troup
  • Winona

3A-DII-Dist. 10

  • DeKalb 
  • Hooks
  • New Boston
  • Paul Pewitt
  • Paris Chisum 
  • Pattonville Prairiland
  • Redwater

3A-DII-Dist. 11

  • Harmony 
  • Daingerfield 
  • Diana 
  • Elysian Fields
  • Hughes Springs 
  • Queen City 
  • Waskom

3A-DII-Dist. 12

  • Anderson-Shiro 
  • Hemphill 
  • Kountze 
  • New Waverly 
  • Newton 
  • Trinity
  • Warren  

3A-DII-Dist. 12

  • Buffalo 
  • Clifton 
  • Elkhart 
  • Florence 
  • Lexington 
  • Rogers

2A-DI-Dist. 7

  • Axtell
  • Cayuga 
  • Italy 
  • Itasca 
  • Kerens 
  • Cross Roads 
  • Rio Vista

2A-DI-Dist. 9

  • Alba-Golden 
  • Rivercrest 
  • Como-Pickton 
  • Honey Grove 
  • Quinlan Boles 
  • Wolfe City

2A-DI-Dist. 10

  • Beckville 
  • Big Sandy 
  • Frankston 
  • Union Grove 
  • Harleton 
  • Hawkins 
  • Ore City

2A-DI-Dist. 11

  • Garrison 
  • Grapeland 
  • Joaquin 
  • San Augustine 
  • Shelbyville 
  • Timpson 
  • West Sabine

2A-DI-Dist. 12

  • Centerville 
  • Corrigan-Camden 
  • Groveton 
  • Jewett Leon 
  • Normangee 
  • Saratoga 
  • West Hardin

2A-DII-Dist. 9

  • Clarksville 
  • Cumby 
  • Detroit 
  • Fruitvale 
  • Linden-Kildare 
  • Maud 
  • Simms Bowie

2A-DII-Dist. 11

  • Alto 
  • Cushing 
  • Mount Enterprise 
  • Overton 
  • Carlisle 
  • Tenaha

2A-DII-Dist. 12

  • Colmesneil 
  • Deweyville 
  • Evadale 
  • Hull-Daisetta 
  • Lovelady 
  • Sabine Pass

1A-DI-6Man-Dist. 10

  • Campbell 
  • Union Hill 
  • Saint Jo 
  • Savoy

1A-DII-6Man-Dist. 9

  • Apple Springs 
  • Ladonia Fannindel
  • Oakwood 
  • Trinidad

In Other News

'Don't underestimate mother nature:' East Texas community aid centers brace for freezing temps