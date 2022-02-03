LIST: Lufkin, Tyler and Longview back together as UIL releases 2022-24 realignment for East Texas school districts

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced the districts East Texas schools will call home for the next two years.
Coaches from Region 7 school districts met at the Region 7 ESC headquarters in Kilgore to learn who they'll be playing and coaching against for football, basketball and volleyball through 2024. District alignments for other activities will be released in the order of their seasons.
6A-Dist. 10
- Mesquite
- Mesquite Horn
- North Forney
- Rockwall
- Rockwall Heath
- Royse City
- Tyler Legacy
5A-DI-Dist. 7
- Forney
- Lancaster
- Longview
- Lufkin
- McKinney North
- North Mesquite
- Tyler High
- West Mesquite
5A-DII-Dist. 8
- Hallsville
- Pine Tree
- Marshall
- Mount Pleasant
- Nacogdoches
- Texas High
- Whitehouse
4A-DII-Dist. 8
- Anna
- Kaufman
- Mabank
- Nevada
- Community
- Paris
- Sulphur Springs
4A-DI-Dist. 9
- Athens
- Henderson
- Jacksonville
- Kilgore
- Lindale
- Palestine
- Chapel Hill
4A-DII-Dist. 6
- Caddo Mills
- Dallas Lincoln
- Dallas Roosevelt
- Quinlan Ford
- Sunnyvale
- Wills Point
4A-DII-Dist. 7
- Gilmer
- Spring Hill
- North Lamar
- Pittsburg
- Liberty-Eylau
- Pleasant Grove
4A-DII-Dist. 8
- Brownsboro
- Bullard
- Canton
- Carthage
- Center
- Rusk
- Van
3A-DI-Dist. 5
- Bonham
- Commerce
- Mineola
- Mount Vernon
- Pottsboro
- Rains
- Winnsboro
3A-DI-Dist. 6
- Atlanta
- Gladewater
- Sabine
- Jefferson
- Tatum
- White Oak
3A-DI-Dist. 8
- Eustace
- Fairfield
- Groesbeck
- Kemp
- Malakoff
- Mexia
- Teague
3A-DI-Dist. 9
- Coldspring-Oakhurst
- Crockett
- Diboll
- Huntington
- Westwood
- Shepherd
- Woodville
3A-DII-Dist. 9
- Arp
- Edgewood
- Grand Saline
- West Rusk
- Quitman
- Troup
- Winona
3A-DII-Dist. 10
- DeKalb
- Hooks
- New Boston
- Paul Pewitt
- Paris Chisum
- Pattonville Prairiland
- Redwater
3A-DII-Dist. 11
- Harmony
- Daingerfield
- Diana
- Elysian Fields
- Hughes Springs
- Queen City
- Waskom
3A-DII-Dist. 12
- Anderson-Shiro
- Hemphill
- Kountze
- New Waverly
- Newton
- Trinity
- Warren
3A-DII-Dist. 12
- Buffalo
- Clifton
- Elkhart
- Florence
- Lexington
- Rogers
2A-DI-Dist. 7
- Axtell
- Cayuga
- Italy
- Itasca
- Kerens
- Cross Roads
- Rio Vista
2A-DI-Dist. 9
- Alba-Golden
- Rivercrest
- Como-Pickton
- Honey Grove
- Quinlan Boles
- Wolfe City
2A-DI-Dist. 10
- Beckville
- Big Sandy
- Frankston
- Union Grove
- Harleton
- Hawkins
- Ore City
2A-DI-Dist. 11
- Garrison
- Grapeland
- Joaquin
- San Augustine
- Shelbyville
- Timpson
- West Sabine
2A-DI-Dist. 12
- Centerville
- Corrigan-Camden
- Groveton
- Jewett Leon
- Normangee
- Saratoga
- West Hardin
2A-DII-Dist. 9
- Clarksville
- Cumby
- Detroit
- Fruitvale
- Linden-Kildare
- Maud
- Simms Bowie
2A-DII-Dist. 11
- Alto
- Cushing
- Mount Enterprise
- Overton
- Carlisle
- Tenaha
2A-DII-Dist. 12
- Colmesneil
- Deweyville
- Evadale
- Hull-Daisetta
- Lovelady
- Sabine Pass
1A-DI-6Man-Dist. 10
- Campbell
- Union Hill
- Saint Jo
- Savoy
1A-DII-6Man-Dist. 9
- Apple Springs
- Ladonia Fannindel
- Oakwood
- Trinidad