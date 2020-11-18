Lufkin Virtual Learning Academy to discontinue remote learning in January

All Lufkin ISD students, with the exception of virtual high school students and those with medical exemptions, will return to campus on January 6,2021.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Virtual Leaning Academy (LVLA) will be discounting remote learning in January of 2021.

According to Lufkin ISD, all students, with the exception of virtual high school students and those with medical exemptions, will return to on-campus on January 6,2021.

“It is with much contemplation that the Lufkin ISD Administration determined that it is time for students to return to the classroom unless they are medically fragile or live with someone who is medically fragile,” said Lynn Torres, Superintendent of Lufkin ISD. “Our research indicates that attendance and grades are low among our virtual learners. Our teachers and staff did a great job making available the LVLA option, but it was never intended to be a permanent solution.”

Those with a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are those individuals with certain underlying health conditions as designated by the CDC which provides as follows: those with conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, compromised immune systems (including from smoking, cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, or use of corticosteroids or other immune weakening medications), diabetes, serious heart disease (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathies, and hypertension), chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, liver disease, or severe obesity.

“Local physicians are not seeing the spread between students in schools rather from social and family settings. We are hearing from the medical community that they recommend that students are in school, not only to help academically, but with social and emotional needs,” said Torres.

Both parent/guardian consent form and the medical exemption form can be obtained at all campuses and are due by 4:00 p.m. on December 4, 2020.