Water break in Lufkin leaves High School, businesses without water

“An emergency crew is on the way,” Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold said. “Barring a setback, it shouldn’t be a tough repair.”

LUFKIN, Texas — A water main break will leave Lufkin High School and several nearby businesses including Lufkin Ford, Southern Tractor, Jarvis Equipment, Chevron, and Love’s, without water for several hours.

“An emergency crew is on the way,” Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold said. “Barring a setback, it shouldn’t be a tough repair.”

The school is attempting to bring in portable toilets to accommodate the home football game tonight.

“Though we can’t promise we’ll have service restored by kickoff, we will repair the issue as quickly as possible,” Arnold said.