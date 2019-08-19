LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly threatened and robbed a Whataburger early Monday morning.

According to Lufkin PD, the incident happened at the Whataburger on North Timberland Drive around 3 a.m.

Police say the subject leaned over and slid the cashier a note that stated “Don’t make me kill you. Listen. Open up the cash register. Give me all the cash. I swear I will blow your (expletive) brains out if you try any slick (expletive). Try me.”

The subject showed a pistol in his waistband and followed the employee behind the counter. He then got money from both registers before fleeing on foot toward the rear of the building.

Police describe the robber as a black male wearing a light brown cap, black dew rag over his face, long-sleeve camo T-shirt with a sleeveless black sports jersey with a “3” on the back and dark slacks. He had been carrying a small, black bag with a rope handle.

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 936-633-0356 or CrimeStoppers at 936-639-TIPS.