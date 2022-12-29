Lufkin zoo taking leftover Christmas trees for its animals

The zoo is accepting natural, unaltered trees that do not have flocking, tinsel, etc.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin is taking leftover Christmas trees to use for the animal habitats.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said that people can stop by the administration or admissions offices during regular operating hours. People can also call ahead and someone will advise where the tree can be dropped off.

The zoo is accepting natural, unaltered trees that do not have flocking, tinsel, etc.