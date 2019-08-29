LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department has arrested a man in connection to last week's Whataburger robbery.

On August 19, a man came into the store around 3 a.m. with a gun and a note, demanding money. He got away with an "undisclosed amount" of cash.

According to authorities, Billy Ray Pegues, 41, of Lufkin has been charged with aggravated robbery after robbing the Whataburger located at North Timberland Drive.

Detectives were able to trace the crime to Pegues after fingerprints were matched to the back of the note from an FBI database.

Detectives then compared a handwriting sample from the Gregg County Jail where Pegues had previously been an inmate. The handwriting was a match.

Police arrested Pegues without incident outside the Angelina County Juvenile Detention Center.

