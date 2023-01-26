Luka Doncic becomes 1 of 6 players to earn four All-Star nods before 24th birthday

DALLAS — The list of early-career accolades continues to grow for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic after a recent NBA announcement.
The Western Conference and Eastern Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday night.
Luka Doncic earned one of these spots, which will now be the third time he has started in the All-Star Game.
Overall, Doncic has made four All-Star teams. The Slovenian star now joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn four All-Star nods before their 24th birthday.
Over 44 games played so far in the 2022-2023 season, Doncic is averaging 33.8 points per game, which leads the NBA. He is also averaging 9.1 rebounds per game and 8.6 assists per game.
Along with Doncic, the other Western Conference starters include:
- LeBron James (captain)
- Stephen Curry
- Nikola Jokić
- Zion Williamson
The Eastern Conference starters include:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jayson Tatum