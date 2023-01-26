Luka Doncic becomes 1 of 6 players to earn four All-Star nods before 24th birthday

Luka Doncic will be a starter in the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, which will now be the third time he has done so in his young career.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The list of early-career accolades continues to grow for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic after a recent NBA announcement.

The Western Conference and Eastern Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced Thursday night.

Luka Doncic earned one of these spots, which will now be the third time he has started in the All-Star Game.

Overall, Doncic has made four All-Star teams. The Slovenian star now joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Anthony Davis as the only players to earn four All-Star nods before their 24th birthday.

The Western Conference starter pool for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game:



• Stephen Curry

• Luka Dončić

• LeBron James

• Nikola Jokić

• Zion Williamson



James will be a team captain because he is the All-Star starter from the West with the most fan votes. pic.twitter.com/OWD2N2Imhc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 27, 2023

Over 44 games played so far in the 2022-2023 season, Doncic is averaging 33.8 points per game, which leads the NBA. He is also averaging 9.1 rebounds per game and 8.6 assists per game.

Along with Doncic, the other Western Conference starters include:

LeBron James (captain)

Stephen Curry

Nikola Jokić

Zion Williamson

The Eastern Conference starters include: