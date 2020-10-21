Luminant to build solar farm at Oak Hill Mine

The plans for the solar farm are part of a wider push from Luminant for more renewable energy. Luminant’s parent company Vistra announced at the end of September plans for seven renewable projects to be built in Texas, said Meranda Cohn, director of media relations.

“Importantly, Vistra’s leadership on these issues will not impact our core mission to provide consumers with reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy while lowering emissions,” said Curt Morgan, president and CEO of Vistra. “Electricity is an essential resource, and the demand for it will continue to grow as climate initiatives are implemented and the economy is further electrified. So, while the way we produce electricity is changing, our essential role in the process and core mission will not.