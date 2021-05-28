Longview Book Club to virtually host Matthew McConaughey to discuss 'Greenlights'

“Greenlights” was published in October and includes stories and insights from McConaughey’s life.

LONGVIEW, Texas — John Nustad made a social media post in early March asking if anyone in his book club has a connection with various authors, and one name quickly raised eyebrows — Matthew McConaughey.

Nustad said he started working on trying different avenues to contact the Longview High School graduate and Academy-Award winning actor to speak about his book, “Greenlights,” and “one of those avenues actually panned out."

McConaughey is set to speak via videoconferencing platform Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the club and anyone else who gets in under the registration limit.

Nustad, who started the Longview Book Club, said he usually goes to bed early, but it was late one night when he got an email with word that McConaughey was on board for a digital conference with the club about his book.

