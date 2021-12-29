What are the lyrics to 'Auld Lang Syne' and what does the song mean?

According to Scotland.org, "Auld Lang Syne" was originally a poem that was put to paper by Scottish poet Robert Burnss in the 1780s.

TYLER, Texas — Champagne, fireworks and fun hats -- these are all staples of New Year's Eve. But one that's been around longer than glasses in the shape of the new year, is "Auld Lang Syne."

But do you know the lyrics and the song's meaning? If not, you're about to!

HISTORY

According to Scotland.org, "Auld Lang Syne" was originally a poem that was put to paper by Scottish poet Robert Burnss in the 1780s.

"In 1788, Robert Burns sent the poem 'Auld Lang Syne' to the Scots Musical Museum, indicating that it was an ancient song but that he'd been the first to record it on paper," Scotland.org states. "The phrase 'auld lang syne' roughly translates as 'for old times' sake,' and the song is all about preserving old friendships and looking back over the events of the year."

USA TODAY reports there are various stories about where the song originated. According to David Hopes, director of the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway, Scotland, told the media outlet , "Burns adapted an earlier version written down by Scottish poet Allan Ramsay." According to USA TODAY, the museum now displays Burns' "improved" version next to Ramsay's version

LYRICS

Scottish Version

Verse 1:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

And auld lang syne.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 2:

And surely ye'll be your pint-stowp!

And surely I'll be mine!

And we'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 3:

We twa hae run about the braes

And pu'd the gowans fine;

But we've wander'd mony a weary foot

Sin auld lang syne.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 4:

We twa hae paidl'd i' the burn,

Frae mornin' sun till dine;

But seas between us braid hae roar'd

Sin auld lang syne.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 5:

And there's a hand, my trusty fiere!

And gie's a hand o' thine!

And we'll tak a right guid willy waught,

For auld lang syne.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 6:

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

And long, long ago.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 7:

And for long, long ago, my dear

For long, long ago,

We'll take a cup of kindness yet,

For long, long ago

And surely youll buy your pint-jug!

And surely I'll buy mine!

And we'll take a cup of kindness yet,

For long, long ago.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 8:

We two have run about the hills

And pulled the daisies fine;

But we've wandered manys the weary foot

Since long, long ago.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 9:

We two have paddled in the stream,

From morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

Since long, long ago.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll take a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

Verse 10:

And there's a hand, my trusty friend!

And give us a hand of yours!

And we'll take a deep draught of good-will

For long, long ago.

Chorus:

For auld lang syne, my jo,

For auld lang syne,

We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet,

For auld lang syne,

E nglish Translation



Verse 1:

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot,

and old lang syne?

Chorus:

For oldlang syne, my dear,

for old lang syne,

we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

for old lang syne.

Verse 2:

And surely you’ll buy your pint cup!

And surely I’ll buy mine!

And we’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet,

for old lang syne.

Chorus:

For old lang syne, my dear,

for old lang syne,

we’ll take a cup of kindness yet,

for old lang syne.

We two have run about the slopes,

Verse 3:

And picked the daisies fine;

But we’ve wandered many a weary foot,

since old lang syne.

Chorus:

We two have paddled in the stream,

from morning sun till dine;

But seas between us broad have roared

since old lang syne.