Mabank man involved in one-vehicle fatality crash

CORSICANA, Texas — A Mabank man is dead following a December crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Dec. 20, Kerry Allsup, 59, of Mabank, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 and was traveling east on SH 31.

DPS says Allsup, for an as of yet unknown reason, veered off the wet roadway, down a steep embankment where his vehicle struck a tree and a fence before vaulting over a creek. The vehicle landed in a pasture upside down.

Allsup was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday by Judge Tony Duncan of Precinct #3.

Allsup was taken to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.