Mabank man sentenced to 18 years in prison for burglary, assaulting public servants

Jerry Moye Jr. was indicted for breaking into a Eustace-area residence in January of 2020.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Mabank man pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and two counts of assault against a public servant.

On March 25, 2021, 34-year-old Jerry Moye Jr., of Mabank, was sentenced to 18 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Moye was indicted for breaking into a Eustace-area residence in January of 2020. At the time of the burglary, a 13-year-old child was at home but ran to a neighbor’s house for safety upon seeing Moye inside the home.

Jewelry and electronics were taken during the crime.

The Henderson County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene and began investigating. Officials were able to identify Moye as a suspect based on previous interactions with him.