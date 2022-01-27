Mabank resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

This particular scratch ticket offers over $233.3 million in total prizes.

MABANK, Texas — A Mabank resident has won $1 million after recently purchasing a lottery scratch ticket at a convenience store.

The winner, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Ultimate. They bought the ticket at a QuikTrip, located at 1619 State Highway 34 S. in Terrell, according to the lottery's announcement.

The statement on Thursday said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. This particular scratch ticket offers over $233.3 million in total prizes.