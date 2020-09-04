HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Mabank woman faces murder charges after allegedly beating a man during a domestic incident.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. of a woman hitting and kicking a man on Henderson Lane near Payne Springs.

When authorities arrived on the scene, a man was found dead inside the home. He has not been identified.

Authorities arrested 67-year-old Judy Gordan Brown of Mabank on murder charges.

The Payne Springs Police Department, Eustace Police Department, DPS, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County DA's Office and the Texas Ranger all responded to the scene.

Henderson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 5 ordered an autopsy for the victim. The man's body was flown to American Forensics in Dallas for the autopsy Friday.

The investigation is still ongoing.