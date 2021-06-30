Who is Mackenzie Brown? The East Texas archer is heading to her 2nd Olympic Games!

She also made the U.S. Olympic Archery Team in 2016 and advanced to the Round of 16 in Rio.

FLINT, Texas — East Texas native Mackenzie "Mac" Brown punched their tickets to Tokyo at the Final World Qualification Tournament, qualifying as a member of Team USA’s archery recurve women’s squad.

Brown got her start in archery in the National Archery in the Schools Program in Texas. From there, she started shooting in a Junior Olympic Archery Development club, and eventually was selected as a member of USA Archery's Junior Dream Team. Brown competed for a spot on the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team when she was just 16, and finished in the top 16.

She made the U.S. Olympic Archery Team in 2016 and advanced to the Round of 16 in Rio.

In addition to her Olympic success, she was selected to the Resident Athlete program at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California.