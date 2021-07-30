East Texan Mackenzie Brown places 4th in Tokyo Olympics archery competition

Brown won two matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals before being edged by eventual gold medalist An San of South Korea at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. In the bronze medal match, Italy's Lucilla Boari won 7-1 over Brown.

“I’m very proud of what I did today,” Brown said. “My quarterfinal match was good, I stayed in it the whole time and same with my semifinal match, I was within such a hair’s width away from winning. I never lost focus on any sets and don’t think I gave up at any point. I made good shots. I don’t know if I read the wind wrong or what; I honestly think I made the best decisions I could and stayed focused on the same things I’d been focused on all day.”