2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes St. Louis area, USGS says

The earthquake was at a depth of about 4.9 miles, USGS said.

ST. LOUIS — A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 1 mile southwest of I-44 and Hwy. 141 in Valley Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's website.

According to the website, the quake was at a depth of 4.9 miles.

Numerous calls came into the 5 On Your Side newsroom describing shaking and loud explosion noises.

The St. Louis County 911 center reported a large number of emergency calls. The spokesperson with the St. Louis County Emergency Response Agency asked that people refrain from calling 911 unless it was an emergency situation, like reporting damage or injuries. The non-emergency phone number is 636-529-8210.

By 6:30 p.m., about 1850 people had reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website. Shaking was felt in Fenton, Kirkwood, Affton, Ballwin, south St. Louis City, and elsewhere across the St. Louis area.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Hillsboro Road in High Ridge, Missouri. It was centered in unincorporated St. Louis County, near the border with Jefferson County.

St. Louis is in the Illinois basin - Ozark come region of the country's tectonic map. The New Madrid seismic zone is to the north and west. The largest earthquake recorded in the area was a magnitude 5.4 quake in southern Illinois.

Smaller earthquakes are felt about once or twice per year in the area.

USGS later upgraded the magnitude of the earthquake from 2.5 to 2.8, and changed the reported depth of the quake from one mile to 4.9 miles.

Experts warn that hazards like building damage, leaking gas and water lines can occur after earthquakes. Take caution if you notice these dangers or downed power lines.

5 On Your Side's Allie Corey felt the shaking.

Okay what was that?! An earthquake?! We live in Webster Groves and just felt the house shake 🤔 @ksdknews — Allie Corey (@AllieCoreyKSDK) April 29, 2022

5 On Your Side contributor Dan Buffa tweeted about the shakes as well.

I heard some sort of quake outside… — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) April 29, 2022