LONGVIEW, Texas — Magnolia Behavioral Hospital of East Texas in North Longview has closed temporarily without explanation.

A woman answering the phone at the hospital at 22 Bermuda Lane said the residential facility closed June 28 and is expected to reopen in two to six months. She said the decision was made at the corporate level.

No one at corporate headquarters of parent company Oglethorpe Inc. in Tampa, Florida, would comment.

