After losing 2 children to suicide, Magnolia mother's life mission is to not let it happen to anyone else

Robin Martin encourages parents to talk about suicide with their kids in hopes that no other parent has to go through the pain she has to live with.

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A mother is sharing her story and her life's mission after two of her children died by suicide.

"My doctors tell me I'm still in shock, that I haven't even started the stages of grief yet," Robin Martin said.

Martin had three children before her life completely changed in 2020.

"Mitchell passed away by suicide in August of 2020," she said.

A month later, Megan attempted suicide. Then, two years later...

"My daughter passed away in 2022 by suicide," Martin said.

Megan struggled with PTSD in the wake of her brother's death. Martin said she tried to stay strong for her daughter but Megan just couldn't handle the pain.

"I never grieved Mitchell until after Megan was gone. And suddenly, I'm grieving two kids," Martin said.

She made it her life's mission to raise awareness about suicide.

"I couldn't say enough words to say the way it hurts," she said.

She's left dealing with the pain.

"I do this because I want to save one more person. If I can save, help save, because I'm not ... I'm not going to God complex. I'm not going to save anybody. But if I can help save one life, then that makes my life worth living," she said.

After Megan's death, she started making teal and purple bracelets -- the colors that represent suicide awareness. On the front porch of her Magnolia home sits a stand with bracelets and motivational messages for anyone who passes by.

"It's cathartic for me. It helps me to give these to people. It makes me feel like I'm doing something," Martin said.

She also created a website -- starttalkingaboutit.org -- where she shares her story. She also shares something with her children that can never be taken away -- permanent ink on her body.

"Tattooed her final heartbeat next to the heart that we had matching. I have one for my son that's on my heart," Martin said.

She encourages parents to talk about suicide with their kids in hopes that no other parent has to go through the pain she has to live with.

"I will always be a mother of three, always and forever. That's never going to change," Martin said.

The next thing Martin will be part of is the Greater Houston area Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention on Nov. 11 in The Woodlands.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were about 49,000 suicides in 2022, a 2.6% increase from the previous year.

Watch Robin Martin's full interview here:

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.