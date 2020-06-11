Mahomes for president? Former Whitehouse QB earns 2020 votes, helps with major polling station

Patrick Mahomes had a big part in making voting easy for residents in Missouri and he even earned votes in two counties.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — As a fun East Texas Football Preview cover in 2013, the Tyler Morning Telegraph had a photo shoot with Whitehouse quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he posed as the president in a suit and the graphics department did a Yes He Can cover, meaning winning a state title not the presidency.

Mahomes also posed as president in the "war room" as his teammates dressed as cabinet members in the White House, for the Whitehouse Wildcats.

At the time, it was a fun cover shoot for a high school student. Just seven years later, not only did Mahomes have a big part in making voting easy for residents in Missouri, he earned votes in two counties.

