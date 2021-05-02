x
Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for $4.3M

TYLER, Texas — Everything around Patrick Mahomes is coming up roses...or in this case, dollars!

On Wednesday, PWCC Marketplace announced a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 BGS 8.5 card had sold for $4.3 million, making it the largest sale of an NFL card in history. The recipient was a private buyer. 

The previous record was a 2000 Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket that sold for $3.1 million in March.

“My goodness,” tweeted Mahomes, the Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, in response to the news.

