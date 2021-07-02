Mahomes talks baby and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl

A Q&A with Mahomes reveals some fun answers, including how his hometown helped him:

TYLER, Texas — From worries about having a baby during the Super Bowl to naming his "spirit animal," Patrick Mahomes was asked a lot of fun questions this week leading up to today's Super Bowl.

Here is a look at some of his answers, as the Whitehouse native also brought up his trainer, Bobby Stroupe from Tyler:

Question: When is the due date?

Mahomes: I'm not supposed to tell but it's coming up very quickly! We are extremely ready, we're excited, we have everything planned out and every gadget and toy you can have to be great parents.

(With a laugh, he says) at the same time, I'm telling her to hold off until after the game. But whatever happens, it happens. But if we can wait until two weeks after the game, it would be ideal.