The city might experience low water pressure due to the leak.

OVERTON, Texas — The city of Overton has reported a six-inch leak in the water's main line on Williams Street.

A Facebook post was made and says that customers might experience low water pressure due to the break in the line.

The city of Overton is currently under a boil water notice since late last week following freezing temperatures.